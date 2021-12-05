Police respond to armed barricade on Wellington Dr. in Williamsburg, public asked to stay inside

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities in Williamsburg are responding to an active barricade situation.

Officials tell 10 On Your Side that a man called around 1:40 p.m. reaching out for help. Police subsequently responded to a home on Wellington Drive, near Pocahantas Trail. Only one person is inside the house.

Those who live in the area are asked to stay inside.

URGENT! STAY INSIDE!



We have an armed barricaded person in a home on Wellington Drive in the Williamburg area. If you live in this area we need everyone to stay inside! pic.twitter.com/nZjjxti0LL — York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office (@YorkPoquosonSO) December 5, 2021

Police are expected to give an update at 5:30 p.m.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.

Wellington Drive ‘armed barricaded person’ (photo: York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office)

looking down Wellington Drive (WAVY photo/Madison Pearman)

media staging area near Wellington Drive (WAVY photo/Madison Pearman)