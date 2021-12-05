Police respond to armed barricade on Wellington Dr. in Williamsburg, public asked to stay inside

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities in Williamsburg are responding to an active barricade situation.
Officials tell 10 On Your Side that a man called around 1:40 p.m. reaching out for help. Police subsequently responded to a home on Wellington Drive, near Pocahantas Trail. Only one person is inside the house.
Those who live in the area are asked to stay inside.
Police are expected to give an update at 5:30 p.m.
10 On Your Side is working to learn more.
