Police: Missing ‘endangered’ man last seen on William & Mary campus

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Police are currently looking for a missing man last seen on the campus of William & Mary Monday.
According to a tweet from Williamsburg Police around 8 p.m. Monday, the missing man identified as Lamont “Monty” Johnson Jr., was last seen on the campus wearing a green W&M shirt and khakis.
Lamont, who is considered an “endangered adult,” has curly brown hair, weighs around 175 pounds and is approximately 6-feet tall.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call (757) 221-4596.
