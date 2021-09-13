Police: Missing ‘endangered’ man last seen on William & Mary campus

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Police are currently looking for a missing man last seen on the campus of William & Mary Monday.

According to a tweet from Williamsburg Police around 8 p.m. Monday, the missing man identified as Lamont “Monty” Johnson Jr., was last seen on the campus wearing a green W&M shirt and khakis.

Lamont, who is considered an “endangered adult,” has curly brown hair, weighs around 175 pounds and is approximately 6-feet tall.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call (757) 221-4596.

Lamont “Monty” Johnson Jr., September 13, 2021. (Photo Courtesy – Williamsburg Police)

