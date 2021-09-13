Police: Missing ‘endangered’ man last seen on William & Mary campus

Williamsburg

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lamont “Monty” Johnson Jr., September 13, 2021. (Photo Courtesy – Williamsburg Police)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Police are currently looking for a missing man last seen on the campus of William & Mary Monday.

According to a tweet from Williamsburg Police around 8 p.m. Monday, the missing man identified as Lamont “Monty” Johnson Jr., was last seen on the campus wearing a green W&M shirt and khakis.

Lamont, who is considered an “endangered adult,” has curly brown hair, weighs around 175 pounds and is approximately 6-feet tall.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call (757) 221-4596.

Lamont “Monty” Johnson Jr., September 13, 2021. (Photo Courtesy – Williamsburg Police)

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10