WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now looking for men they say bought nearly $13,000 worth of OneWheel electric boards at a Williamsburg bike shop using someone else’s credit card information.

According to police, the incident occurred on June 29 around 5:35 p.m. Officers responded to the bike shop on 100 College Row regarding a suspicious incident.

A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that the two men purchased five OneWheel electric boards totaling $12,757.31. The duo tried to make the purchase using two different credit cards that were both declined. On the third attempt, a credit card number was provided and the transaction was processed.



Suspicious of the men’s behavior and the large purchase, an employee of the shop reported the incident. Neither subject was on scene when officers arrived.

Further investigation revealed that the individuals used a credit card number and identification belonging to someone else. The men were identified as Jermaine Clive Gobern, 32 of Tampa, Florida, and Dhrai Justin Davis, 26 of Tampa, Florida.



Investigators obtained felony arrest warrants for both men, which included obtaining money by false pretense, conspiring to obtain money by false pretense, and intent to defraud.

Gobern is described as a black male, 6’2” tall, 230 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair. Davis is described as a black male, 5’7”, 150 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Jermaine Gobern or Dhrai Davis should call the Williamsburg Police Department at 757-220-2331.