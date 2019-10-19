Police: Man shot into Williamsburg motel room occupied by a mother and her two kids

Breaking News
Mug shot of Calvin Moore. Photo courtesy the Williamsburg Police Dept.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A man shot into a Williamsburg motel room occupied by a woman and her two children early Friday morning following a domestic dispute, Williamsburg police said.

It happened around 12:15 a.m. at the Travel Lodge in the 800 block of Capital Landing Road.

Police say Calvin Bernard Moore fired the single bullet from outside the room, striking a wall inside. No one was hurt.

Responding officers found Moore walking away from the scene when they arrived and took him into custody.

He was transported to Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, receipt of a stolen firearm and domestic assault and battery.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Williamsburg Police at 757-220-2331 or the Peninsula Crime Line at 1-888 LOCK-U-UP.

