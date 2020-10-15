JCC Police looking for people accused of taking items from unlocked cars

JAMES CITY Co., Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for a group of unidentified people suspected of getting into several unlocked cars and taking firearms, credit cards, checks and cash.

On Sept. 19 and Oct. 3, James City County Police received reports of a “group” of people who broke into vehicles throughout the Jamestown Road and Lake Powell Road areas.

According to police, security footage from both nights appear to show the same suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

Police also want to remind you to remove valuables from vehicles and to lock your doors.

