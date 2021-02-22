Police investigating after teen injured in shooting in JCC, 21-year-old later found dead in Newport News

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News and James City County police are investigating after a teen was injured in a shooting early Sunday in James City County, then a 21-year-old was found dead from a gunshot wound shortly after in Newport News.

James City County police said they suspect the incidents are related and are working with Newport News police to follow the leads they have.

According to police, officers responded to a call of a shooting at 3:18 p.m. at the Vacation Village at Williamsburg located at 4870 Longhill Road.

Police arrived to find a 17-year-old boy who had been shot in the neck while inside a unit in the 100 block of Indian Fields Way.

He was flown to Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center in Richmond. He is expected to recover, police said.

Initial investigation revealed there was a party at the unit where the shooting occurred. Some “uninvited people” arrived, then an argument began between different groups of people.

Police said numerous gunshots were fired.

Suspects fled the scene before police arrived. Multiple shots were fired in the unit where the teenager was injured. Multiple vacant units and parked vehicles were also hit by gunfire.

Police said they recovered multiple handguns and shell casings at the scene.

James City County police said the teenager who was shot may not have been the intended target.

About 30 minutes later at 3:51 p.m., police in Newport News received a call about a gunshot victim in the area of Oyster Point Road and Nettles Drive.

Officers arrived and found a 21-year-old man in the 200 block of Pointer Circle, which is an apartment complex off Nettles Drive.

The man, identified as Rozahn Tre-zor Luckett, was pronounced dead at the scene by medics at 4:01 a.m.

James City County police said they are working in conjunction with Newport News police in the homicide investigation.

