Police: Intoxicated woman trying to buy alcohol allegedly assaults clerk, drives off and causes 4-vehicle crash in Williamsburg

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — James City County police said an intoxicated woman attempting to buy alcohol at a store Wednesday afternoon allegedly assaulted a clerk, drove off and caused a four-vehicle crash along Merrimac Trail.

The crash left a 53-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.

Police said Carrie Ann Yates, 41, of Quinton, is charged with driving while intoxicated. Additional charges are expected, police said.

Police said Yates had been at the Speedway store on 2nd Street in Williamsburg attempting to buy alcohol just before the crash, which happened around 3:50 p.m.

The clerk denied the sale because Yates appeared intoxicated, police said. Yates allegedly assaulted the clerk then got into a 2001 BMW.

She allegedly drove east on Merrimac Trail “at a high rate of speed.” As the vehicle approached the intersection of Penniman Road, Yates’ vehicle drove through a red light and hit a 1999 Toyota pickup truck.

That truck then went into the westbound lanes of Merrimac Trail, where it hit two other vehicles, a 2019 Honda Civic and 2010 Honda Pilot.

The driver of the truck, a 53-year-old man from Williamsburg, was airlifted to Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News with life-threatening injuries. Police believe he wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The Honda Civic’s driver, a 22-year-old woman from York County, didn’t have visible injuries. He vehicle sustained significant damage.

The Honda Pilot’s driver was a 53-year-old woman from James City County. She also didn’t have visible injuries, and the vehicle was significantly damaged.

Meanwhile, Yates was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center with injuries that weren’t considered serious.

She was treated and released and charged with driving while intoxicated. She was released on a summons.

The investigation was still ongoing.

Merrimac Trail was still closed to through traffic as of 9 p.m.

