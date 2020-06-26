Police ID Williamsburg man killed by falling tree on I-64

NEW KENT, Va. (WAVY) — A Williamsburg man died Monday in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 in New Kent County.

Virginia State Police have identified the man as Michael K. Bryant, 39, of Williamsburg.

State police say they responded to the crash around 6:45 p.m. Monday at the 205 mile-marker on I-64.

The 2008 Chevrolet Impala driven by Bryant was traveling east when a tree from the median fell and struck his vehicle.

Bryant died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.

