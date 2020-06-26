Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 4pm

Police ID Williamsburg man killed by falling tree on I-64

Williamsburg

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Virginia State Police generic_148162

NEW KENT, Va. (WAVY) — A Williamsburg man died Monday in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 in New Kent County.

Virginia State Police have identified the man as Michael K. Bryant, 39, of Williamsburg.

State police say they responded to the crash around 6:45 p.m. Monday at the 205 mile-marker on I-64.

The 2008 Chevrolet Impala driven by Bryant was traveling east when a tree from the median fell and struck his vehicle.

Bryant died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10