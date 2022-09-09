WILLIAMSBURG, VA. (WAVY) — A larger police presence will be seen at Busch Gardens Williamsburg’s annual Howl-O-Scream event, in an effort to deter fights that occurred in the park last year.



James City County’s Police Chief said an incident command post will be staffed Friday and Saturday nights through the duration of the event.



Busch Gardens will pick up the tab for the extra security.



“We have a great relationship with our law enforcement here,” Kevin Lembke, President of Busch Gardens Williamsburg said. “You know presence, as well as safety, is really top of mind. So we want to make sure that you have a fantastic time at the event. Get scared, you know, experience everything that Hall-o-scream might have to offer but do it in a safe way.”

Last year, police made arrests after several fights broke out, leaving people with injuries.

Busch Gardens changed their policy on bags , saying bags larger than 5 by 8 inches are not allowed inside the park after 4 p.m. The policy is in effect through Oct. 31.