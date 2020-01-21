Police charge 3 after hotel room covered in mustard, milk and honey on New Year’s Eve

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Three people are facing charges after they allegedly poured milk, mustard, honey and other food items all over their hotel room at the Historic Powhatan Resort on New Year’s Eve.

James City County Police spokeswoman Stephanie Williams said Patrick Charite, 25, of Orlando, Florida, Divina Hernandez, 21, of Richmond, and Briana Briggs, 22, of North Chesterfield are charged with destruction of property and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Williams said the three were told they were no longer welcome at their hotel unit on Taps Neck Loop Dec. 31, and were told to pack their belongings and leave within 30 minutes.

When they left, the hotel discovered “numerous liquids” such as milk, mustard, vinegar and oil poured on the carpet, furniture and bedding, Williams said.

Mustard was also on the walls, and honey had been poured on all of the televisions, Williams said.

One person, Hernandez, was arrested Jan. 16. Warrants are still outstanding on Charite and Briggs, police said.

Tune in to WAVY News 10 for more coverage and stay up-to-date through the WAVY News App and on WAVY.com.