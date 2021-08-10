Police: 3 women injured, 1 sent to the hospital following fight inside Busch Gardens

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — James City County Police are currently seeking 3 women they say were involved in a fight at Busch Gardens over the weekend.

According to police, officers were sent to the park just before 8 p.m. on Sunday regarding a fight.

When they got to the scene, 3 women were being treated by Busch gardens medical personnel.

Reports say one of the victims had severe swelling and a laceration near her eye; the second victim had a small laceration to the right of her eye, marks on her arms, and swelling on her face; the third victim had a red mark on her upper thigh.



Only one of the victims was sent to a local hospital for her injuries.



10 On Your Side is still learning the circumstances surrounding the incident, however, police added that the offenders are “unknown and were unable to be located in the park” following the altercation.

In the video posted on Reddit, titled “Fight in the (Griffon) queue line at (BGW),” several women could be seen engaging in a physical altercation in what appeared to be a line inside the park.

One woman, holding a cane, is seen being pushed against the metal bars in the queue, while another woman is attacked and eventually seen lying on the ground.

Witnesses in the video could be heard yelling and screaming as the brawl went on. One park guest could be seen pulling and guarding a young girl who was caught in the middle of the women fighting.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.