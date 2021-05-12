Peyton Randolph House: Colonial Williamsburg unveils new virtual tour

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Colonial Williamsburg has unveiled a new addition to its virtual offerings with a new virtual tour of the Peyton Randolph House.

Unlike previous tours, officials say the Peyton Randolph House tour will put guests at the center rather than the building by featuring 360-degree videos of Colonial Williamsburg interpreters.

To view the virtual tour, click here.

In a release, Colonial Williamsburg says the tour will tell the stories of people whose voices aren’t normally spoken, including the enslaved who cared for the house.



The timing of the tour is set right after the death of Peyton Randolph, a revolutionary who did as much as any Virginian to bring the new nation into the world.

The tour is part of Colonial Williamsburg’s virtual plans after the museum was shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic. The museum is back open.