Person injured, power lines damaged after crash in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a single-vehicle crash injured a male and damaged power lines Wednesday night.

Police say the man’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday night in the 3300 block of N. Riverside Drive in Stonehouse.

A 2001 Chevrolet rolled and hit a power pole, according to James City County Police spokeswoman Stephanie Williams.

The male driver — whose age was not specified by police — was taken to VCU Medical Center in Richmond with injuries, which aren’t considered life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation.

The road when it meets Forge Road is expected to be closed for about seven hours while Dominion Energy crews make repairs. All lanes are blocked.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest Posts: