JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A person died in a house fire Wednesday morning in the Ford’s Colony subdivision.

Another person was taken to the hospital with breathing issues, JCC firefighters said in a press release.

Firefighters responded to the blaze in the 100 block of Worplesdon just after 7 a.m. and got it under control at 7:36 a.m.

There’s no word on what caused the fire, but the JCC Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.