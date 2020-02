WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A pedestrian was struck in a hit-and-run Sunday at the intersection of Jamestown Road and Route 199.

Williamsburg Police say the crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect vehicle is a silver 4-door Cadillac and was fled the scene eastbound on Route 199. The incident remains under investigation.