WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night in the Williamsburg area, according to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office.

The person was hit in the 200 block of Bypass Road near Golden Corral and Cracker Barrel.

The sheriff’s office says Virginia State Police are investigating and eastbound Bypass Road has been shut down from Commons Way to Route 132.

Check back for updates on this breaking news.