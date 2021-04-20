Patient escapes from Eastern State Hospital Tuesday morning

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities say a patient escaped from Eastern State Hospital Tuesday morning.

According to a spokesperson from the Dept. of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services in Richmond, the patient escaped from the facility around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

The hospital immediately notified Virginia State Police and nearby police departments, and as of 12 p.m., law enforcement officials say the patient has not yet been found.

Further information regarding the patient has not been released due to state and federal privacy laws preventing DBHDS hospitals from providing details regarding mental health patients.

However, Sgt. Michelle Anaya from Virginia State Police did confirm with 10 On Your Side that the patient is a 30-year-old man with criminal charges in Norfolk.

The DBHDS spokesperson says they hoping for a safe outcome in the incident.

This is breaking news and will be updated.