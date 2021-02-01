Over 60 scholarships available from WJCC Scholarship Fund

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Class of 2021 high school seniors are eligible to apply for over 60 scholarships this spring from the WJCC Scholarship Fund at the Williamsburg Community

Foundation.

The deadline to apply is March 14, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. The application will be available in mid-February.

Scholarships are awarded, without discrimination, in consideration of these factors: curriculum difficulty, class rank, extra-curricular activities, application essay, and financial need.

Last year 77 students received scholarships totaling over $105,000. The scholarships are primarily provided to students graduating from Jamestown, Lafayette, and Warhill High Schools.

The committee advised families that they understand that students have faced many changes including virtual schooling, lack of normal sports, clubs, and other extracurriculars, and may not have completed SAT/ACT testing. They said they will take all of this into consideration when evaluating students’ applications.

To apply for a scholarship, please visit WilliamsburgCommunityFoundation.org and click on “receive” then “scholarships.”