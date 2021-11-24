Only two cans of Cranberry allowed: shoppers find crowds, limits on items the day before Thanksgiving

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — People hitting the stores today to pick up last-minute Thanksgiving dinner essentials will find crowds and some limitations on how much they can buy.

Publix Supermarkets, for example, are limiting the number of certain holiday items like cranberry sauce, cooking oil and gravy customers can buy.

Officials cite high holiday demand and supply problems.

Shoppers can only purchase two or the following items per customer:

Canned cranberry sauce

Jarred gravy

Canned pie filling

Canola and vegetable oil

Cream cheese

Bacon

Rolled breakfast sausage

Paper napkins

Disposable plates, cups, and cutlery

Bath tissue

Refrigerated snacks (Lunchable type items)

Sports drinks

Aseptic type juices (Capri sun)

Canned cat food (variety packs)

Refrigerated pet food

The restriction was placed in all Publix stores across 7 states, including Virginia and North Carolina.

Signs like this around @Publix supermarkets as they limit holiday items like gravy, bacon, vegetable oil, canned cranberry sauce and more @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/7goXARDBR9 — Kayla Gaskins (@KaylaGaskinsTV) November 24, 2021

“I think they’re doing the right thing. Just so all of us get a chance to get what we need for thanksgiving,” said one Publix shopper.

Publix is the only local supermarket to announce limits, but reportedly not the only store to face shortages. Williamsburg resident Cheri Brooks says ran around town in search of holiday staples.

“Because some other stores didn’t have even the basics,” said Brooks.

She eventually found everything she needed at the Fresh Market.

“It was the most efficient thing I’d ever done,” added Brooks as she loaded up her car with groceries. “Very organized in there.”

Around noon Wednesday a steady line formed outside the Fresh Market as people waited to pick up preordered items. The line largely disappeared by the afternoon.

Even with busy stores and limits on items, shoppers told 10 On Your Side that they are still full of positivity that seems hard to shake.

“Super busy, super crowded but everybody is being friendly,” said Keith who is visiting from Seattle. “ Everybody is being patient so it was a fine experience.”

We reached out to public officials, they wouldn’t say how long they expect the limits to last.