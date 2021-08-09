One dead, one injured following double shooting in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Police in James City County are investigating a fatal double shooting that happened on Sunday evening.
According to the Chief of Police, the shooting occurred around 9:15 p.m. at the intersection of Alesa Drive and Carriage Road.
Police say a 22-year-old victim has died and another victim was taken to a local hospital.
There is no suspect information at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
