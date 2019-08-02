Officials: Man steals chainsaws from Walmart in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to identify a suspect accused of stealing several chainsaws from a Walmart in Williamsburg.

The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post the man entered the Walmart on Rochambeau Drive on July 25 on a personally owned motorized wheelchair. He then switched to a motorized wheelchair owned by the store.

The suspect removed a chainsaw from its packaging and placed it in a bag that he also brought into the store with him, then left the store without paying for the chainsaw.

The man returned to the store on July 27 and stole a second chainsaw in the same way.

It is believed the suspect rides the Williamsburg Area Transit Authority bus, according to the post.

If you have information about the suspect, call the Sheriff’s Office tip line at 757-890-4999, or Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP