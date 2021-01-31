Officials advise motorists as second snowfall lands across Hampton Roads

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Just days after one snowfall, came another one…as public works crews geared up again.



This time, Williamsburg was one of the areas that saw a good amount of the fresh white powder.



10 On Your Side’s Stephanie Harris provided live updates and said while it was slowly accumulating on grass, the roads were pretty clear.



“This is Richmond road, typically a busy street nothing is building up on these pretreated roads. In fact, we just saw a truck go by not too long ago. City crews and VDOT crews have been out on roads really all this week since we saw snow on Thursday,” said Harris.

The lack of buildup on the roads could’ve been due to all the prep work VDOT leaders say they did ahead of time.



Kelly Hannon with VDOT says they also put a lot of work into preparing in the nearby Fredericksburg district which includes Gloucester and Mathews counties.



“We used tanker trucks to spray salt brine along all of the primary roads including routes 17,14 all the major routes along the middle peninsula,” said Hannon.

Hannon says the routes they treat are separate from the city’s main roads.



“That salt brine soil took we put down really stops ice from bonding with the pavement, it really helps us in keeping roads clear and making it easier for us to remove snow and ice,” she added.

She says they also help and coordinate with cities if they ever need any help.



In many other areas across Hampton Roads like Chesapeake and Suffolk…snow could also be seen. Viewer video shows a light covering of flakes, which faded throughout the day.

VDOT officials are advising motorists to monitor local forecasts, as conditions vary across the state. Snow or ice on roadways means travel is hazardous and should be avoided.

Key reminders: