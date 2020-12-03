NPS announces over $1.3 million grant to Williamsburg Battlefield

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The National Park Service (NPS) announced Thursday that over $2.2 million in grants will be awarded to protect the land at America’s historic Civil War battlefields — of which, Williamsburg Battlefield is a recipient.

The Williamsburg Battlefield will receive $1,357,401.05 from the funds which will go to the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation to protect 28.77 acres of the property.

The grant will support the acquisition of land within the Williamsburg Battlefield which is the site of the first battle of the Peninsula Campaign on May 5, 1862, near Fort Magruder involving around 73,000 troops.

“Public-private partnerships enable communities to develop local solutions for preserving battlefields and save American taxpayers millions of dollars that would be required for Federal acquisition, maintenance, and interpretation,” said Margaret Everson, Counselor to the Secretary, exercising the delegated authority of the NPS Director.

“Our nation’s significant battlefields are priceless places to explore the stories of sacrifice in reaching towards our highest ideals.”

According to the NPS website, the Battlefield Land Acquisition Grant Program is administered by the American Battlefield Protection Program.

It provides up to 50% in matching funds to state and local governments to “acquire and preserve threatened American Revolutionary War, War of 1812, and Civil War battlefield lands through fee-simple and permanent, protective interests acquisitions at eligible properties.”

Project partners for the Williamsburg Battlefield include the American Battlefield Trust, the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, and the Virginia Land Conservation Foundation.

For more information, click here.