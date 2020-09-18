North Carolina man charged in York County sex assault case

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A North Carolina has been charged with forcible sodomy after an alleged sexual assault in York County back in April.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office says Havelock, North Carolina resident Fredrick Angoco, 39, was taken into custody on Sept. 3 by the Havelock Police Department, and was transported to the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail on Thursday.

On August 3, the victim, a 21-year-old man also from North Carolina, reported the incident to the Williamsburg Police Department. The incident allegedly happened in York County on April 13 in the 500 block of Merrimac Trail.

No other details are available at this time, but WAVY is working to gather more details in the case.

