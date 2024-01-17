WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Southern made a donation to Jamestown, kicking off the Save Jamestown campaign to preserve the site.

Due to flooding and sea level rise, Jamestown, the first permanent English settlement in America, is at a risk of forever disappearing. The Norfolk Southern Corporation has donated $1 million in an effort to preserve the historic site.

“The archaeological story of the people and events that planted the seeds of our American democracy is revealed ever y day at Historic Jamestowne,” said Preservation Virginia Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth S. Kostelny. “The future of this internationally significant site is threatened if actions are not taken to protect the archaeological resource. This incredibly generous gift from Norfolk Southern gives us the confidence to continue the work to Save Jamestown.”

Jamestown, which is owned by the nonprofit Preservation Virginia, is the site of Jamestown Rediscovery, an archaeology program that has uncovered more than 4 million artifacts since 1994.

According to Preservation Virginia, flooding from major storm events, sea level rise and historic tides has already restricted Jamestown’s ability to continue preservation efforts by forcing the closure of the site more frequently. This also causes the artifacts buried to potentially disappear, never to be unearthed.

“As a company deeply rooted in Virginia’s history and communities, we feel a strong responsibility to protect the historical legacy and environmental integrity of this region,” said Norfolk Southern Chief Sustainability Officer Josh Raglin. “Preserving this historically significant site is critical in the face of environmental challenges. Our support for the Save Jamestown campaign underscores our dedication to our communities and a better planet that we aim to safeguard for future generations.”

The funds provided by Norfolk Southern will help go towards the construction of berms, floodgates, pumping stations and other measures to divert the rising water.

Norfolk Southern has also partnered with the Elizabeth River Project to develop a living shoreline in an attempt to reduce the eroding Elizabeth River shoreline near Lambert’s point.

“The exponential impacts of the effects of climate change mean a good portion of Jamestown may be underwater in our lifetimes,” said Dr. James Horn, President of Chief Officer of Jamestown Rediscovery Foundation. “The archaeological resources that exist here represent the earliest history of our nation and they will be lost without a significant effort to protect them. We’re delighted to receive the support of Norfolk Southern and hope it inspires others to give generously to help us Save Jamestown.”