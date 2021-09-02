No injuries after attic fire at home in James City County

Fire in Greensprings Plantation in James City County on Sept. 2, 2021. (Photo courtesy: James City County Fire Department)

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — There were no injuries reported after a fire in James City County Thursday night.

Firefighters responded around 6:10 p.m. to the 3800 block of Phillip Ludwell in the Greensprings Plantation neighborhood.

Units arrived to find fire in the attic of a two-story home.

The fire was brought under control by 6:31 p.m.

The attic sustained significant smoke and fire damage.

Crews stayed on scene after the fire was out to overhaul the attic contents and make sure to prevent further water damage.

The cause is under investigation.

There were no injuries.

