WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – The Williamsburg Police are investigating the report of a suspicious package on Jamestown Road near the William & Mary campus Wednesday evening.

Police responded to a report of a suspicious package near 600 Jamestown Road just after 7 p.m.

The Newport News Bomb Squad is enroute to Williamsburg to assist in the investigation.

Jamestown Road will be closed between Landrum Drive and Ukrop Way. Eastbound traffic will be detoured onto Ukrop Way, and westbound traffic will be detoured onto Landrum Drive.

Williamsburg Police is also working with the Williamsburg Fire Department and the William & Mary Police Department.

Police are asking people to stay clear of the area until further notice.