Newport News man pleads guilty to rape, aggravated sexual battery of minor under 13

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man pleaded guilty on charges of rape and aggravated sexual battery of a minor under 13 years of age.

Hugh Robert Little, 52, pleaded guilty on Wednesday in the Williamsburg/James City County Circuit Court.

Little was charged in October 2019, but further investigation revealed the incidents began at the victim’s home in James City County back in 2016 when the victim was 11 years old.

According to police, the victim told a guidance counselor at school earlier in October 2019 that Little, a family member, touched her when she was younger.

Little’s sentencing is set for November 23, 2020.

