The Bürgermeister’s Hideaway is opening July 20 and offers an immersive experience for guests to enjoy. (Photo Credit: Bush Gardens Williamsburg)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va (WAVY) – A new immersive bar experience is opening this month at Bush Gardens in Williamsburg.

Bürgermeister’s Hideaway is set to open on July 20 and guests 21 and older can enjoy festive drinks as well as the fun atmosphere.

This exclusive hideaway bar is inspired by a centuries-old speakeasy and will offer signature cocktails and flights that will be chef-curated and seasonally inspired.

Visitors must reserve time to visit the speakeasy on Bush Gardens’ website. The Bürgermeister’s Hideaway is $50 a person and reservations include timed entry to the hideaway bar as well as one drink flight. Right now guests can get 20 percent off reservations by booking before July 22.