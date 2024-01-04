WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – The Williamsburg and James City County (WJCC) Public Schools are implementing a no bag policy for high school athletic events starting on Jan. 3.

The new policy will incorporate two new practices, which can be seen below: No bag policy : No bags of any size will be permitted. Guests will be required to return bags to their vehicle before entering an event. School principals will provide direction for students participating in or attending events immediately after school, as appropriate.

Weapon detectors: All guests will pass through weapons detection gates.

WJCC Public Schools has stated that the new policy is a proactive measure and not due to any specific threat or incident. The policy is set to expand to additional public events outside of athletics in the new year.

As the 2024 sports season begins, WJCC is asking the public to keep these things in mind: Bags will not be permitted inside. Exceptions will be considered on a case-by-case basis for medical/personal care needs.

Guests who leave an event and wish to reenter are subject to repeated security screening.