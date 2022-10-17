WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Williamsburg are looking for a man they say unlawfully filmed a woman.

The incident occurred on Sept. 30 in the 5000 block of Richmond Road. Police say 59-year-old New Kent resident Richard Lee Gibson attempted to place his cell phone between the legs of an unsuspecting woman.

Police have obtained two misdemeanors for Gibson’s arrest including unlawfully creating an image of another and possession of obscene items. Gibson is described as a white male, 6’0” tall, 200 pounds, with blue eyes, and black hair.

Richard Gibson (Courtesy – WPD)

Investigators are asking anyone with information about Richard Gibson’s whereabouts or information about this case to please contact the Williamsburg Police Department at 757-220-2331. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Peninsula Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.