WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – A New Kent man who was arrested after police say he assaulted a woman in Williamsburg in September has been indicted.

According to a press release, 59-year-old Richard Lee Gibson was indicted for abduction with intent to defile, object sexual penetration, and sexual battery.

Gibson was also charged with possession of obscene material and filming nonconsenting a nude person, but those charges were nolle prossed.

Richard Gibson (Photo courtesy: Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail)

Police say an initial investigation revealed that on September 30 in Williamsburg, Gibson approached the woman from behind, grabbed her, and put his hand up her skirt. The woman then screamed which resulted in Gibson running off

Gibson was also accused by police of illegally filming the woman. Police say Gibson placed his cell phone between the unsuspected woman’s legs.

Charges were filed against Gibson in October and he was found and arrested on March 19 while sailing in the Caloosahatchee River in Florida.

If you have information about this case, please contact the Investigator Corbin Brown at 757-

220-6237.