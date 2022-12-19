WILLIAMSURG, Va. (WAVY) – Police are still looking for the man they say assaulted a woman on Prince George St. in Williamsburg in September.

On the night of September 30, Richard Lee Gibson is alleged to have approached a college-aged female from behind, grabbed the woman and put his hand up her skirt. The woman told police he fled after she screamed.

Williamsburg Police say a red 1989 pickup truck owned by Gibson was seen on surveillance footage driving around the area, including passing by the woman twice before the attack and twice again afterward.

“The time seen on video coincides with the time needed to spot a victim, pass them, park, offend and then flee to the truck to leave the area,” an officer wrote in an affidavit for a warrant to obtain his cell phone records

The woman told police he was wearing a “rain jacket with a pattern resembling smaller grey and black squares.

On October 8, a police officer interviewed Gibson and obtained his personal cell phone. The officer observed at least three videos in which the camera was angled to look up a woman’s shorts or skirt. Gibson told the officer he didn’t know any of the women, but that one was from Williamsburg.

Gibson previously served 20 years in prison for rape. Two years ago, he was convicted of disorderly conduct in York County, after the charge was amended from simulated masturbation.

He was also a suspect in a string of offenses that involved looking up the skirts of women at the Williamsburg Premium Outlet in 2007.

Police obtained warrants for the jacket the victim described as well as the location data from Gibson’s cell phone provider in order to determine whether he was in the area on the night of the attack. When they attempted to serve a warrant at his residence, a neighbor told them he wasn’t staying there anymore.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about Richard Gibson’s whereabouts or information about this case to please contact the Williamsburg Police Department at 757-220-2331. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Peninsula Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.