Nearly 40 gallons of diesel fuel spill during refueling by tanker in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters responded to a fuel leak at at 7-Eleven in Williamsburg early Wednesday.

Williamsburg fire officials say they received the call just before 3:30 a.m. for the diesel fuel spill at the 7-Eleven in the 5100 block of George Washington Memorial Highway.

Crews learned on scene that 40 gallons of diesel fuel spilled when a tanker was trying to replenish the supply.

The store was briefly closed while fire and hazmat crews cleaned up the leak.

No injuries were reported.

