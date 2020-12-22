Murphy’s 15, defense pace No. 16 Virginia past Tribe, 76-40

Williamsburg

by: Jermaine Ferrell

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – DECEMBER 18: Kihei Clark #0 of the Virginia Cavaliers loses the ball between Makale Foreman #1 and Andrew Garcia #23 of the Stony Brook Seawolves in the second half during a game at John Paul Jones Arena on December 18, 2019 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – Trey Murphy III scored seven of his 15 points during a 13-0 first-half run and No. 16 Virginia returned from a long coronavirus-related pause to beat William & Mary 76-40. The Cavaliers were playing for the first time since they beat Kent State on Dec. 4 but showed few signs of rust as they cashed in on their first five possessions to take an 11-2 lead. A 13-0 run came shortly thereafter as William & Mary went nearly 8 minutes without scoring. Yuri Covington’s 12 points led the Tribe, which lost their 12th straight in the series.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10