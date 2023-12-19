WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Multiple Virginia cities placed in the National Night Out Award for 2023, including Williamsburg.

The National Nigh Out Award ranks communities based on the extent of citizen involvement, the quality of the local National Night Out program, level and extent of law enforcement participation and the media and promotional campaign.

The event, which is held every year, aims to promote police-community partnerships, public engagement and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods a safer, better place to live, according to National Night Out.

Williamsburg placed 11th in the nation for participating populations between 15,000 and 50,000, and the Williamsburg Police Department estimates that more than 500 people attended this year’s event.

The 2023 National Night Out event at the Williamsburg Community Building.

“I am so proud of the City’s National Night Out Committee and the Williamsburg community for creating such a welcoming, open and fun environment,” Community Resource Officer Herb Williams said. “Community Policing is at the heart of Williamsburg Police Department’s approach, and there is no better example than the success of National Night Out in the City.”

During the event, residents were able to meet members of several local law enforcements agencies, including the Williamsburg Police Department, Williamsburg-James City County Sheriff’s Office, William and Mary Police Department and the Virginia State Police.

Other cities in Virginia that placed include Suffolk, which placed second in the 50,000-100,000 category, James City County, which placed 18th in the 50,000-100,00 category and Smithfield, which placed 13th in the 5,000-15,000 category.

To view the list of cities that were awarded this year, visit the National Night Out website here.