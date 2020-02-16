Multi-vehicle accident closes all WB lanes on I-64 near Camp Peary in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – A multi-vehicle accident has closed all westbound lanes on I-64 in Williamsburg early Sunday afternoon.

In a tweet sent out by VDOT around 12:15 p.m., officials stated that the accident happened near mile marker 238 in York County near Camp Peary.

Officials warn motorists to expect major delays following the accident.

All westbound lanes are closed on I-64 near Camp Peary in @CityofNN due to a crash. Expect delays and seek alternate routes #hrtraffic — VDOT Hampton Roads (@VaDOTHR) February 16, 2020

A second detour has been set up at exit 242 due to the crash on I-64 west #hrtraffic https://t.co/YQeCOrrhdx — VDOT Hampton Roads (@VaDOTHR) February 16, 2020

No further information have been released regarding the accident.







