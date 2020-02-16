Breaking News
Virginia Beach Police investigating deadly shooting on Whitney Court
Live Now
Countdown to Daytona – NASCAR legends Vs. Young Guns – #CountdownToDayton is live!

Multi-vehicle accident closes all WB lanes on I-64 near Camp Peary in Williamsburg

Williamsburg

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – A multi-vehicle accident has closed all westbound lanes on I-64 in Williamsburg early Sunday afternoon.

In a tweet sent out by VDOT around 12:15 p.m., officials stated that the accident happened near mile marker 238 in York County near Camp Peary.

Officials warn motorists to expect major delays following the accident.

No further information have been released regarding the accident.

Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories