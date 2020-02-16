Multi-vehicle accident closes all WB lanes on I-64 near Camp Peary in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – A multi-vehicle accident has closed all westbound lanes on I-64 in Williamsburg early Sunday afternoon.
In a tweet sent out by VDOT around 12:15 p.m., officials stated that the accident happened near mile marker 238 in York County near Camp Peary.
Officials warn motorists to expect major delays following the accident.
No further information have been released regarding the accident.
