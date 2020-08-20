Movie Tavern in Williamsburg to reopen Aug. 28

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The Movie Tavern on High Street in Williamsburg is set to reopen Friday, Aug. 28 with additional coronavirus safety protocols in place.

The location will require masks be worn at all times except when eating or drinking. Patrons must social distance.

If guests are sick or have symptoms, they should stay home. A refund could be offered.

Here are safety steps taken at Movie Tavern and Marcus Theatres, according to their website:

Associates undergo a wellness check prior to their shift, wear face masks, plus gloves when appropriate

Expect an increased frequency of cleaning, especially high-touch surfaces

Social distancing is practiced

Plexiglass is located in various transactional areas

Hand sanitizer is available throughout the facility

“The New Mutants” will have six showtimes on Aug. 28 at the Williamsburg theater.

