Moody’s Kitchen opens in Williamsburg, food for the ‘Corona Blues’

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Moody’s Kitchen announced its official move-in and opening in Williamsburg on Friday.

The restaurant provides a ‘food-on-the-run’ style service and they are open daily from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Moody’s Kitchen has a menu that is sure to fill anyone’s appetite.

They have entrees to reheat at home, baked goods, and plenty of desserts to choose from including cakes, pies, cookies, and brownies. The kitchen also has soups by the quart, salads, sandwiches, paninis, and thin-crust pizza.

Hand-cut steaks are available to purchase and cook in your own home.

“I am excited to open Moody’s Kitchen and continue to serve the greater Williamsburg community the food they have come to love from our restaurant in a new way,” said owner Neil Griggs. “Moody’s Kitchen is driven by technique, state-of-the-art equipment and a passion to please.”

The food is grilled on hickory wood and smoked with applewood.

Themed night dinners for two will be available to order one day in advance and more information can be found online.

Owner Neil Griggs — who also owns Cochon On 2nd — is a Williamsburg native with more than 30 years of experience in the restaurant industry and a Culinary Institute of America graduate.

Moody’s Kitchen is located at 7129 Merrimac Trail in Williamsburg and more information can be found on the Facebook page or by calling 757-229-1195.

