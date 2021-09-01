Masks required indoors at Colonial Williamsburg, regardless of vaccine status

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Colonial Williamsburg announced on Tuesday that masks are once again required indoors for everyone starting September 1, regardless of vaccination status.
The mandate affects all employees, guests, volunteers, and on-site contractors. Masks are also required on all Colonial Williamsburg shuttle buses, in accordance with public transportation policies.
This mandate goes into effect as all of Virginia’s key COVID-19 metrics continue to trend upward and are the highest they’ve been since the spring when vaccinations started to be widespread. As of Tuesday, Virginia was reporting a daily average of 3,178 new cases per day, as well as a daily average of 21 deaths per day.
