Mardi Gras comes to Busch Gardens

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Busch Gardens announced that the theme park will be hosting a limited-capacity Mardi Gras event this year keeping the park open in February for the first time.

Celebrate safely with open-air festivities and French Quarter flair every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, from Jan. 29 until Feb. 28.

Live music, food, coasters, and much more will be open to guests. Capacity is limited and reservations are required.

The Mardi Gras event is included with active Memberships (Basic, Unlimited, Premier & Platinum), Annual Passes, Fun Cards, Military Pass, Preschool Pass, and Waves of Honor Tickets.

Guests with previously purchased tickets, memberships, annual passes, fun cards, military passes or preschool passes must make a reservation here.

If you are unable to make a reservation on your first attempt, the website says to empty your cart by clicking remove on each item (your cart must be empty to proceed) and try again.

While capacity is limited, the park is continuing to release membership inventory.

“We strongly encourage the purchase of pre-paid parking to help maintain physical distance and to get to the fun faster. If your preferred date is showing SOLD OUT, please check back periodically as inventory availability may change.”

For more information, click here.