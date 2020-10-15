Man wanted in connection with vehicle theft, break-ins in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Police are looking for 18-year-old George J. Pope IV wanted in connection with numerous vehicle break-ins and a vehicle left in Williamsburg.

According to police, on September 13, a vehicle was stolen from the 600 block of Richmond Road. Multiple cars were also broken into in the 200 block of Lewis Burwell Place.

Police said the stolen vehicle was located and recovered but damages to the vehicle amounted to more than $1,000 in repairs.

In addition, police said multiple items were stolen from vehicles, including credit cards, car keys, personal identification cards, and other personal items.

Pope, of Newport News, is wanted on felony charges of grand larceny, credit card theft, and property damage as well as 18 misdemeanor counts of entering a vehicle with intent to commit any crime.

Williamsburg Police are reminding citizens not to leave valuables in their vehicles, especially firearms, and to make sure vehicles are locked at all times and parked in a well-lit area when possible.

Police would like anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of George J. Pope IV or additional information regarding this case, to contact Inv. Brown at 757-220-2331 or call the Peninsula Crime Line at 1-888-Lock-U-Up.

If you have had your vehicle broken into, police urge you to contact your local law enforcement agency and file a report.

