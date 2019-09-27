Man steals expensive pair of Versace sunglasses from Williamsburg Premium Outlets

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Police are searching for a man who stole an expensive pair of sunglasses from a store at Williamsburg Premium Outlets.

The shoplifting incident happened on Sept. 14.

According to James City County Police, a man walked into the Sunglass Hut around 7:20 p.m. and walked out with a pair of Versace sunglasses worth $285 without paying for them.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect. They believe he was involved in a similar incident this year.

If you know who he is, please contact Investigator Sten at 757-603-6044 or leslie.sten@jamescitycountyva.gov. You can also contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

