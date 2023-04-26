WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – A man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for the hit-and-run that killed a college athlete and injured four others.

Jose Efrain Hernandez Mancia, 26 pleaded guilty to charges of DUI involuntary manslaughter back in January.

Mancia also pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated and maiming and driving while intoxicated causing injury.

On March 31, officials investigating the crash say Mancia fled the scene of the crash on Williamsburg Pottery Road near the Lightfoot Road intersection. He was found and arrested shortly after when he crashed into the median on Route 199.

Mancia hit and killed Milligan University sophomore Eli Cramer, 20, of the university’s men’s cross country/track and field team. Four other members of the team were injured in the crash and taken to the hospital for serious, but not life-threatening injuries.