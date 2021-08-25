Man sentenced to 11-year active prison term for sex crimes involving teens in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A man will spend 11 years behind bars for sex crimes involving two teenage relatives in James City County.

Police arrested Michael Trevelino last year in Florida after investigating the case for a year.

He pleaded guilty in May to the charges, which were for incidents that happened between 2012 to 2015.

Trevelino was sentenced to 60 years with 49 years suspended.