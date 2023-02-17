WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A man involved in a hit-and-run that killed a college athlete has pleaded guilty to his charges.

26-year-old Jose Efrain Hernandez Mancia pleaded guilty to charges of DUI involuntary manslaughter back in January. He is set to be sentenced in April.

The charges stem from a Williamsburg hit-and-run incident in late March 2022 that took the life of 20-year-old Milligan University student-athlete Eli Cramere and injured four others.

Officials investigating the crash say Mancia fled the scene of the crash on Williamsburg Pottery Road near the Lightfoot Road intersection. He was found and arrested shortly after when he crashed into the median on Route 199.

Mancia was initially charged with DUI — 1st offense, DUI involuntary manslaughter, felony hit-and-run, reckless driving, DUI maiming and refusal — DUI.