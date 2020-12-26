Man injured in shooting on Rochambeau Drive in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Deputies say a man was injured in a shooting on Saturday morning.

York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office says at about 10:55 a.m. deputies responded to the 800 block of Rochambeau Drive for the incident.

One man was injured and transported to a local hospital.

The incident is still under investigation but officials say it appears to be an “isolated incident.”

If you were in the area and have any information, call the FB Tip Line at 757-890-4999 or the Crime Line at 1-9888-LOCK-U-UP and reference #2004116.

