Man given 4-year sentence for breaking into JCC apartment, stealing marijuana and firearms

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been sentenced to 23 years with 19 suspended for breaking into a James City County apartment in February 2019 and stealing marijuana and guns.

Police said Timothy Brugliera and three others set up a deal to buy marijuana from a home in the 100 block of Tilghman Court on Feb. 8, 2019.

When they arrived, the group forced their way into the house and brandished weapons. They forced people inside the house to face the living room wall.

The group took marijuana, a wallet, a cell phone and four firearms.

Brugliera pleaded guilty to entering a dwelling with the intent to commit a felony and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He was one of several charged in connection with the incident.

