WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — An inmate at the Virginia Peninsula Jail is facing additional charges after authorities caught him with contraband.

According to VPRJ officials, Cory Alan Throckmorton was indicted on possession of a controlled substance within a correctional facility.

Throckmorton was originally booked into VPRJ on June 24 for a single charge of assault & battery of a family member.

Four days after being booked, investigators discovered that Throckmorton “concealed illicit narcotics” during his commitment inside the facility.

He’s been held without bond for both offenses.

Throckmorton is scheduled to appear in James City County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on September 2.