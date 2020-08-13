Man charged with felony abuse of 19-month-old child in Williamsburg, police say

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A man wanted for the abuse of a 19-month-old child left in his care back in May at a hotel in Williamsburg was arrested this week, police say.

28-year-old Ryan Quesenberry was arrested on Tuesday on felony abuse/neglect child charges.

James City County police say the abuse happened on May 21 at the Quality Inn & Suites at 5351 Richmond Road. The complainants told officers that they left their 19-month-old girl with Quesenberry for about 6 hours while they were at work. The child’s father returned to the room and found his daughter had a bruise on her stomach, abrasions on her back, elbow and face, and swelling on the left side of her face.

Quesenberry initially told the father that the child fell, but later admitted to hitting the child, who was evaluated by medics but not taken to the hospital. Quesenberry was able to escape before officers arrived.

Quesenberry is in custody at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.

